Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,229 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,952 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 794,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 535,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,388. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 17,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $700,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 58,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,793 over the last ninety days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

