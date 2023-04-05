Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells 66,200 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,301.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

XPOF traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

