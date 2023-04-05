Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $837,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,932.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Pavitar Singh sold 7 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $72.52.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,013. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in Sprinklr by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
