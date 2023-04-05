Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $837,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,932.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Pavitar Singh sold 7 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $72.52.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,013. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in Sprinklr by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.