Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 49,249 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $14.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.09. 1,504,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,529. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $438.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

