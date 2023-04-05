Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) COO Sells 9,150 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oleg Bershadsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. 522,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,990. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

