InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

IPO traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,241. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The stock has a market cap of C$250.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

