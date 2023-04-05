Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,511,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 71,259 shares of company stock worth $550,211 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

