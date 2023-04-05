Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support
In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,511,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 71,259 shares of company stock worth $550,211 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
