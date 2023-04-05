Ingenta (LON:ING) Shares Down 2%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.50). 862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.53).

Ingenta Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.73 and a beta of 0.25.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

