Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.85

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 126670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IDEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

