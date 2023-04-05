Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG – Get Rating) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Index Oil and Gas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies 7.47% 30.48% 11.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and TotalEnergies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies $263.31 billion 0.59 $20.53 billion $7.83 7.93

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

6.6% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 25.94, indicating that its share price is 2,494% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Index Oil and Gas and TotalEnergies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A TotalEnergies 0 6 9 0 2.60

TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $63.27, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Index Oil and Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Index Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Index Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the prolific petroleum system. The company was founded in February 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Index Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Index Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.