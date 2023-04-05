Imunon (IMNN) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) is one of 987 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Imunon to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Imunon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Imunon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Imunon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imunon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Imunon Competitors 4164 15019 41489 711 2.63

Profitability

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.82%. Given Imunon’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Imunon has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Imunon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imunon -7,179.40% -68.12% -47.70% Imunon Competitors -3,495.77% -222.94% -34.54%

Volatility & Risk

Imunon has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imunon’s peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imunon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imunon $500,000.00 -$35.90 million -0.24 Imunon Competitors $2.10 billion $242.10 million -3.61

Imunon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Imunon. Imunon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Imunon peers beat Imunon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.

