IMI plc (LON:IMI) Raises Dividend to GBX 17.40 Per Share

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IMI Price Performance

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,481 ($18.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,381.56. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,641 ($20.38).

Get IMI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.60) to GBX 2,000 ($24.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.55) to GBX 1,800 ($22.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,765 ($21.92) to GBX 1,870 ($23.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,855 ($23.04).

Insider Activity at IMI

IMI Company Profile

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.54), for a total transaction of £150,389.89 ($186,773.34). Insiders acquired a total of 27 shares of company stock worth $39,756 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.