IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$44.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IGM traded up C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.22. The company had a trading volume of 132,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,820. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$44.20. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.10.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.