Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Down 2.7%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDRSF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Idorsia from CHF 17 to CHF 15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

