IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $520.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $484.01 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $554.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.15 and a 200 day moving average of $426.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,416,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

