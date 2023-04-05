IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Trading 2.8% Higher

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.83 and last traded at $109.83. 27,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 214,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

IDACORP Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IDACORP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Articles

