ICON (ICX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $726.16 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 110.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $417.13 million and approximately $726.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 953,447,154 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 953,117,749.3191826 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.37927371 USD and is up 41.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $409,145,454.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

