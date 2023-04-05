ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $555.73 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 75.6% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $370.48 million and approximately $555.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 953,560,077 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

