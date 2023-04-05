Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,173,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

