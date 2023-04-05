Humankind Investments LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.58. The company had a trading volume of 58,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,530. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

