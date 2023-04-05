Humankind Investments LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Down 0.8 %

XYL stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. 239,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,770. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

