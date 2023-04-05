Humankind Investments LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Trading Up 0.4 %

HUM stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.39. The stock had a trading volume of 332,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.84. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

