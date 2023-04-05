Humankind Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Community Health Systems worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,771,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 244,019 shares during the period. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 165.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 272,174 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,149. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

