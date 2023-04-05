Humankind Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,485 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.18. The company had a trading volume of 412,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average is $156.04. The company has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

