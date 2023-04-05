Humankind Investments LLC Buys 764 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 0.7% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.27. 86,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.