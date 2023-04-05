Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. 1,208,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090,643. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

