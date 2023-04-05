Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,526,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of K stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 248,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,709. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

