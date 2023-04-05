Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 4.2%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.20. 721,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,951,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,481,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after buying an additional 375,700 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

