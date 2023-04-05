HT Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.86. 289,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

