Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.90 Per Share

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 670.40 ($8.33) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 791.60 ($9.83). The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 700.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 616.31.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWDN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.88) to GBX 800 ($9.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.80) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.20) to GBX 580 ($7.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.47).

Insider Buying and Selling

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Cripps purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £30,240 ($37,555.89). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 23,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($197,010.23). Also, insider Andrew Cripps bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,555.89). Insiders have bought a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $18,931,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.