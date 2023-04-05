Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells $18,748.80 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $18,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. 134,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,206. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -471.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,885.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

