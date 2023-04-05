Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 43,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.26.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,725 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

