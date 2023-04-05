HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Trading Up 3.2%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.20. Approximately 1,261,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,436,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.