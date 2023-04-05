Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Down 0.4%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers lending and deposit products and services including single-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, demand and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

