Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance
LON HNE opened at GBX 134.15 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Henderson EuroTrust has a one year low of GBX 105.51 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 141 ($1.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.61. The company has a market capitalization of £284.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Henderson EuroTrust
