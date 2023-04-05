Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 17.6%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 458,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 83,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

See Also

