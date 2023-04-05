Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Achieves $23.90 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $814,024.71 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $35.09 or 0.00124462 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

