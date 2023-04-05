Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 16,195 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

