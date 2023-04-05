Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 114,822 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,822 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.59% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

