Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 16,969.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Verint Systems worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of VRNT opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

