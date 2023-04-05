Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 114.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 934.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 442,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

FDX opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

