Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.84. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.27 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

