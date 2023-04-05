Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,338 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. International Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $22,987,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth $14,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,285 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About International Bancshares

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.