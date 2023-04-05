Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Rollins by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Rollins by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 563,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,970. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

