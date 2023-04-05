Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.60. 167,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $4,141,023. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

