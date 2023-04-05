Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 1.7% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 2,676,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

