Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 359013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).
Gunsynd Stock Up 20.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.66.
Gunsynd Company Profile
Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.
Further Reading
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.