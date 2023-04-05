Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GBAB opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

