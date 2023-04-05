Guggenheim Downgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Neutral

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $251.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 75.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 54,276 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50,741 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.