Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0141 per share by the bank on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

NYSE AVAL remained flat at $2.39 on Wednesday. 3,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,220. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

